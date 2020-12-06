It seems like everyone around us is looking for ways to get by in such troubling times. People have been gardening, hiking, cooking and more. Idaho Press staff members are among those who have found joy in new hobbies.
RACHEL SPACEK, Latino Affairs reporter
I have a sourdough starter now and typically bake bread at least once a week. I have also been experimenting with other uses for my starter, like sourdough pancakes, sourdough soft pretzels and my favorite, sourdough bagels.
My sourdough inspiration is my sister, Emily. She has been the queen of sourdough long before it became a pandemic trend. She picked it up in college, and I have been wanting to begin a starter of my own since she started baking. She and I have even gotten our mother to start baking, though sometimes she neglects her starter and it ends up blackened in the back of her refrigerator.
I’ve also found myself reading a lot more. My favorite books have been "East of Eden" by John Steinbeck and "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" by Joan Didion. Both authors write beautifully about my home state, California, and both books allowed me to be transported back home without leaving my apartment.
I have also recently acquired a sewing machine from Emily, though I have yet to sew a single stitch. Getting to know a sewing machine is more difficult than I imagined. I am hoping to figure it out by Christmas so I can at least gift my friends pillowcases.
I’ve also done the hiking thing. I have gone on many short day hikes around Boise. My family and I also took a backpacking trip to the Wind River Valley in Wyoming. It was a life-changing and breathtaking trip. I assumed it was an exaggeration when Emily said she had heard that the Wind River was “the most beautiful place in the world,” but after spending three nights and four days there, I agree it is the most beautiful place I have seen so far.
I think we all hope to come out of isolation soon, but if not, that may mean picking up a few more hobbies this winter.
HOLLY BEECH, managing editor
During the stay-at-home order this spring, I remember one afternoon when I was walking the dog on the Nampa greenbelt, and I was struck by the 'sameness' of everything. Same houses, same trees, same creek, day after day. No concerts or shows or gatherings with friends to break up the routine. I felt, blah. I needed an adrenaline rush.
So, I gave in to a hobby that my husband, Jake, has been encouraging me to try for years — mountain biking. In the past when I've gone mountain biking, it's been too nerve-racking to enjoy. (Did I ever take this out on Jake by being really cranky the whole time? No, of course I did not.)
This year, though, I thought, bring on the scary. I need to feel something! I fell in love with a beautiful bike, and off we went.
Throughout the summer and fall we had so much fun exploring the trails at Tamarack, Bogus, Bear Basin, the Boise foothills. The rush came not only from gliding downhill and working hard for the uphill gains, but from the breathtaking scenery all around us. In fact my only crash so far (knock on wood) happened when I took my eyes off the trail a second too long to enjoy the beauty of Cascade Lake. I'm thankful for these times to explore a new side of our state.
TESS FOX, city editor
I am gluten free (not by choice), and gluten-free baking is notoriously finnicky. I decided to tackle something I hadn't eaten in years: cinnamon rolls. GF cinnamon rolls are hard to come by and were a food I missed, but was overwhelmed at the thought of making them myself. I've made a few batches this year and they've turned out wonderful every time. I try to avoid dairy in large amounts, so I made the cream cheese frosting with vegan cream cheese, and that worked well too. I might go pull one from the freezer now...
Following the cinnamon rolls, I made some gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, and chicken nuggets from scratch. I'd highly recommend making your own chicken nuggets; the taste is so much better than the frozen version.
I also started playing piano again; I took lessons for 12 years but hadn't played for a few years. So I finally bought a keyboard and have been getting back into piano. I have lost some dexterity, which is a bummer, but it's coming back quickly.
MATT DAVISON, president and publisher
I started doing some basic woodworking this year and my first big build wrapped up over Thanksgiving. You can’t call yourself a woodworker until you build yourself a custom workbench.