Crime. Accident. Disaster.
Generally speaking for newspapers, those are always going to be what attracts the most readers and, looking back at the Idaho Press’ most read stories online for 2019, that pattern holds true.
Our most read story of 2019, based on the online reads, was a look into a grieving community after losing two members of the Vallivue School District in a single weekend.
Yet there also were some surprises. Our study into where people were moving to Ada County from drew a great deal of readers from around the state, as did the story about the Bogus Basin troll sign.
Rounding out the top 10, however, was a story that wasn’t published this year, or even this decade. After PETA sent a letter to Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas asking him to rename Chicken Dinner Road to something more animal-friendly, the Idaho Press reposted a story from our archives: The true story of Chicken Dinner Road, published in 2008, details how the infamous road got its name.
But numbers aren’t everything. Stories are sometimes bigger than the clicks they generate. So to finish out 2019, we asked our reporters to look back at the work they did this year and choose which stories they felt made the most impact on the Treasure Valley. Here’s what they chose:
Former Canyon County public safety reporter Emily Lowe’s top picks:
Family who lost son to suicide wants conversation to reach youth
The Burns family in Nampa, who lost their 14-year-old son, Jace, to suicide in 2018, spoke out to encourage an open conversation around suicide, the second-leading cause of death for Idahoans aged 15 to 34.
Idaho school districts and the State Department of Education don’t consistently track the number of student suicides by school district.
“Until you start seeing those hard numbers and facts, it’s really tough to tackle,” Aimee Burns, Jace’s mother, said.
The family has been contacted by other parents who shared their own experiences or asked about warning signs. Jace’s father, Deny Burns, said, “If I could prevent even one more parent from going through this, well then being a voice for this is worth it.”
Sisters speak out about years of abuse
For years as children, four Canyon County sisters were sexually abused by their father. During those years, none of them knew the abuse was happening to each other. They kept quiet about it because they were met with doubt when they did speak up to adults.
“We told everyone that was supposed to be there for us, and they just pointed at us and said it was all our fault,” the oldest sister, who went by Julie for our story, said. “So we just stopped. We gave up.”
Julie, along with one of her sisters, went to law enforcement as an adult after having a child of her own.
Their parents were arrested in July 2018 and sentenced this year. Their father, Lester Kester Jr., could serve up to life in prison, and their mother, Sarah Kester, will serve a rider program and up to 10 years in prison for failing to report the abuse.
Post-traumatic stress is part of first responders’ job
The Nampa Police Department’s “Emotional Survival for the First Responder” class aims to teach new and seasoned officers how to manage stress from trauma and understand what’s normal to experience following critical incidents. The department offers the four-hour course two or three times a year.
“I never really thought of it as PTSD,” Cpl. John Parsons said. “I always think about the military, but when you actually break down the definition of it, I think that’s exactly what first responders are experiencing.”
Boise Bureau Chief Betsy Z. Russell’s top picks:
Legislative session wraps up with challenges unaddressed
When Idaho lawmakers convened this year’s session in January, they faced four big challenges on health care, tax revenue, school funding and prison policy.
Three and a half months later, they wrapped up a session that put off decisions on three of those points, focused heavily on changing a Medicaid expansion initiative voters passed in November, and, even more controversially, on restricting future voter initiatives — which drew new Gov. Brad Little’s first veto.
Risch has quiet but key role on national stage
Idaho Sen. Jim Risch became the chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, only the third Idahoan ever to hold that powerful position. He staked out a position as a defender of President Trump who scrupulously avoided all public criticism of the president.
“The president interacts with me on a very respectful basis. That respect flows both directions,” Risch said, “and that’s how you get things done.”
A significant win for public records in Idaho
The Idaho Press Club won a significant legal ruling in its lawsuit against Ada County over non-compliance with the Idaho Public Records Act. A 4th District judge found the county “not only did not follow the Idaho Public Records Act, it acted as though a different Act had been enacted — a reverse image of Idaho law.” She ordered compliance, sending a strong message to Idaho government agencies about the law’s requirements. County commissioners voted 2-1 not to appeal the ruling.
Canyon County and Latino affairs reporter Rachel Spacek’s picks:
Middleton will not sell Davis Park
In the early 1990s, Dorthy Davis donated a small parcel next to her house to the city of Middleton in honor of her late husband, Harold Davis. The park was named in his honor and still features a plaque with his name on it.
Earlier this year, Davis’ children, now adults who live out of state, were shocked to learn the city was putting their father’s park up for auction.
Mayor Darin Taylor told the Idaho Press that if the city council had known the history of the park, they may not have voted to auction it off. After learning about the history, the council voted not to accept the sole bid that came in at the auction.
Caldwell resident wins public records lawsuit
An Idaho district judge ordered the Middleton School District to turn over records to a Caldwell man, who sued the district in August over its denial of his public records requests.
The plaintiff, Ray Moore, filed five requests earlier this year under the Idaho Public Records Act with the Middleton School District, which were either denied, heavily redacted or subject to fees exceeding $3,000.
Moore sued the district, and a judge in October ruled the school district had to give him unredacted copies of the records.
Middleton School District Superintendent Sherawn Reberry said in a statement at the time that the district was complying with the ruling and “will be working diligently” to improve the handling of future requests.
Racist language remains in older homes’ documents
“No persons other than persons of the White race may reside on the property except domestic servants of the owner and tenant.”
That’s an example of what home buyers of older houses may encounter in their CC&R.
Though this mid-20th century language is unenforceable, there are few ways to remove it from the documents, and it may require a vote from a supermajority of neighborhood residents. In some neighborhoods, the HOA may have dissolved, so there’s no board to oversee these issues.
“It is not that people like the provisions or that people want to keep them in there,” property and real estate attorney Brindee Collins said. “It is usually just an apathy problem of getting 75% of the people to return a written ballot to amend it.”
Nampa and Caldwell reporter Erin Bamer’s top picks:
Amazon to open first fulfillment center in Idaho, based in Nampa
The “Project Bronco” development rumored to be an Amazon fulfillment center in Nampa is just that, the company announced in October.
The 650,000-square-foot center is set to open in 2020 and create more than 1,000 full-time jobs.
Nampa Economic Development Director Beth Ineck said Amazon plans to invest a minimum of $130 million on the project.
Amazon is slated to be Nampa’s largest employer. Currently, that title goes to Walmart, Ineck said, which employs 800 to 900 people.
Caldwell provides few budget details to the public before approval
The Caldwell City Council approved an $85.6 million budget for fiscal year 2020, but only provided a three-page budget summary to the public for review prior to approval.
Meanwhile, neighboring cities offered hundreds of pages of budget information during their own budget processes.
Mayor Garret Nancolas said Caldwell’s budget process is transparent. Residents who want to examine the full budget, he said, can do so online or in person at Caldwell City Hall.
However, when the Idaho Press tried to do both, the draft budget was unavailable. The city clerk initially said fulfilling a public records request for the budget would cost $159. Later that month, the clerk said the city had updated its software and the document would be provided at no charge.
Republic Services donated over $700K to Treasure Valley cities it contracts with
Republic Services, a local garbage and recycling collection company, has been regularly making payments to Treasure Valley cities it has contracts with, to the tune of more than $700,000 over the past three years.
In most of the cases reviewed by the Idaho Press, city councils did not vote on the receipt or the spending of the money given to the city by Republic Services. Further, several city officials said their city did not formally account for the money by recording the donations in their annual budgets.
Republic Services Business Development Manager Rachele Klein said the money comes from tax credits the company receives because it uses natural gas engines.
Boise City Hall reporter Margaret Carmel top picks:
McLean sails to victory over 4-term Mayor Bieter in Boise
Boise City Council President Lauren McLean handily beat 16-year incumbent Mayor Dave Bieter after a hard-fought mayoral campaign. She will be Boise’s first female elected mayor, starting Jan. 7.
Seven candidates ran for Boise mayor this year. McLean received the most votes in the November general election, with nearly 46% of the vote, but fell short of the 50% majority needed to win. In the Dec. 3 runoff election against Bieter, McLean earned 65.5% of the vote.
“I want to thank the mayor for his years of service and all that has happened in this city,” McLean said to a cheering crowd the night of Dec. 3. “We’ve come far, and we’re a new city with a lot of new challenges.”
Supreme Court will not hear Boise case
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals found Boise’s camping ordinance against sleeping outside to be unconstitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month declined to hear Boise’s appeal in the decade-old case, so the circuit court’s ruling remains the controlling interpretation of the law.
The case is scheduled for a Jan. 15 hearing in the U.S. District Court in Idaho, where the action was initially filed.
Ballot initiatives on main library, stadium pass overwhelmingly
Boise Working Together, a concerned citizens group, gathered enough signatures to put two ballot initiatives that would force a vote on the city’s proposed main library project and a public-private partnership to build a sports park. They both passed overwhelmingly in the November general election.
Ada County reporter Thomas Plank’s top picks:
Horse racing finished at fairgrounds
The Ada County Board of Commissioners will look at other options to replace horse racing at Les Bois Park, answering a long-standing question about what would happen with a large parcel of the 240 acres on Chinden Boulevard that houses Expo Idaho and Lady Bird Park.
The board is putting together a citizen’s advisory council to decide what will happen in and around the now-defunct track.
Ada County officials sworn in at ceremony
The Ada County Board of Commissioners saw a major shift in 2019, as Democratic commissioners Diana Lachiondo and Kendra Kenyon took their seats in January. The shift from an all-GOP commission to a Democratic majority was a stark change from years past.
The most popular places to move to Ada County from?
Populations are exploding in Ada County, but where those people are coming from doesn’t fit the standard California trope. Most people are actually coming from Idaho and, when looking just at counties, from Canyon County.
Ada County public safety reporter Tommy Simmons’ top picks:
The joys and pains of working as a parole officer
Many say Idaho needs more probation and parole officers, and point to the fact that a solid majority of the people in Idaho’s prisons failed probation or parole. It’s a hard job, but an important one.
Idaho, in the midst of a prison housing crisis and coming to terms with the prospect of a $500 million prison expansion, is also in need of more probation and parole officers.
Judge declares mistrial in prison riot case after IDOC withholds records
During a jury trial in April for seven people accused of participating in a January 2018 fight in prison, it came out in testimony that the Idaho Department of Correction hadn’t turned over to attorneys all the evidence it should have — and may have altered one of the relevant records. That fact led to a judge declaring a mistrial.
One man’s brush with mandatory minimums
A Meridian man’s mother, who spoke to the Legislature about Idaho’s mandatory minimum sentences for some drug crimes, told the story of how she felt the mandatory minimum laws back people into a corner and force them to plead guilty to charges instead of fighting them.
Meridian and Kuna reporter Ryan Suppe’s top picks:
Meridian became the first city or county in the Treasure Valley to pass a hands-free driving ordinance, making it illegal to use a handheld device while driving. Other valley cities or counties likely will follow suit.
Meridian adopted a new comprehensive plan, the first major update to the city’s guiding document since 2011, when Meridian had less than half its current population. During public hearings on the plan, a divide became apparent between citizens and city officials who hope to plan for Meridian’s urban future and those who would prefer to preserve its rural past.
Kuna leaders weigh impact of growth
Kuna saw more than 2,600 new homes under construction at the beginning of October. The spike in home-building is putting pressure on city services to keep up with the increased population. There are now about 25,000 Kuna residents, a nearly 70% increase over the last decade.