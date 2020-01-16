BOISE — The Latino Card, a podcast produced by the Idaho Press, is set to perform live at Storyfort 2020, as a part of the Treefort Music Festival.
Treefort is a five day music festival held annually in downtown Boise, bringing in artists and vendors from across the country. Storyfort is one of several miniature "forts" held within the main festival, focused on literary and narrative arts.
The Latino Card debuted in April 2019, produced by Idaho Press Digital Editor Ashley Miller and featuring Idaho Press reporter Nicole Foy, columnist Rebecca De León, and J.J. Saldaña with the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. The podcast is designed to elevate the voices of Idaho’s most overlooked population. Hosts talk about the issues, struggles and hopes of Idaho’s Latino population.
The hosts say that they are bringing their podcast to Storyfort’s podcast stage to teach people that everyone has a story worth telling "regardless of race, immigration status, education or platform."
You can listen to the podcast on SoundCloud, Apple podcasts and the Google Play store. Follow the podcast on Facebook and Twitter, under the name @thelatinocard.