BOISE — The Latino Card, a podcast produced by the Idaho Press, is set to premiere its new radio show Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. live on KBRX Radio Boise (89.9/93.5 FM).
The live show will air biweekly on 93.5 FM for downtown Boise and 89.9FM for the rest of the Treasure Valley, every other Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The Latino Card podcast originally debuted in April 2019, produced by Idaho Press Digital Editor Ashley Miller and featuring then Idaho Press reporter Nicole Foy, columnist Rebecca De León, and J.J. Saldaña with the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. The podcast is designed to elevate the voices, issues, struggles and hopes of Idaho’s Latino population, the state’s largest minority group. The on-air show will follow the same mission.
The podcast will continue, serving as a continuation of the show on Radio Boise. According to producer Ashley Miller, podcast episodes will be longer, more in-depth interviews and features that cannot fit in the half an hour time frame of the live show.
“We trying to make the show work for different types of audiences,” Miller said. “For some people, the half an hour, on-air show works for car rides or listening at work. For others, they'll prefer the podcast. It’s longer, but also a little more informal.”
The region’s only non-commercial, free-form station, KRBX Radio Boise provides over 65 live and local music and public affairs programs each week. For more information, visit radioboise.org.
You can listen to The Latino Card podcast on SoundCloud, Apple podcasts and the Google Play store. Follow the podcast on Facebook and Twitter, under the name @thelatinocard.