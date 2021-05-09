NAMPA — After a decade with the Idaho Press, as a reporter and editor, Managing Editor Holly Beech is departing the newspaper for a new role with the Idaho Office for Refugees.
“It’s hard to leave the Idaho Press team,” Beech said. “It’s a really amazing group of people. They’ve supported me and had so much faith in me. I’m grateful for what I’ve learned and what I’ve been able to do.”
Beech, 31, began working with the Idaho Press — then the Idaho Press-Tribune — as a reporter in 2011, shortly after graduating from Northwest Nazarene University with a degree in journalism. A Nampa native, Beech said she “grew up on this paper.” Longtime editor Vickie Holbrook hired Beech, who was a talented writer and took the job seriously, Holbrook said.
“She took the time to understand a situation or an issue, which turns out to have made her a good editor, as well,” Holbrook said. “She had a good handle on the community and a good handle on the issues, and if she didn’t, she strived to get that before she turned a story in.”
In 2013, Holbrook and Publisher Matt Davison assigned Beech to be the lead reporter role for a new weekly publication, the Meridian Press. She covered Meridian for nearly five years and won more than a dozen awards from the Idaho Press Club for her reporting. In Meridian, where readers got to know her “as a person as well as a reporter,” Beech recalled riding in a hot air balloon for an article on a local pilot. For another story, she spoke with a homeless, single dad, who was struggling to provide for his teenage sons in a growing city that lacked a homeless shelter.
In 2017, Beech was promoted to assistant managing editor, to coach reporters and coordinate coverage with former newsroom leader Scott McIntosh. Around that time, the Idaho Press underwent a rebranding and expansion. The former Canyon County-exclusive publication branched into Ada County, a period Beech remembers fondly.
“We had the people, we had the resources, we had new territory,” she said. “It felt alive. Some people felt we had shifted too far to Ada County, so we had to work on balancing that, to make sure our longtime readers and our legacy community was still covered thoroughly. Overall, I think it really improved our coverage because, when you look at Ada and Canyon counties, a lot of the issues they’re facing are not in isolation.”
Less than two years after becoming the newsroom’s No. 2, in 2019, Beech was offered the top job, one she was hesitant to take. It took some “learning how to trust myself,” she said.
Davison said the decision was a “no-brainer.” “Her unique ability to seek out great content and produce outstanding local news made her a perfect fit. … She’s a wonderful leader and remains highly respected by her staff and fellow journalists in the region.”
The timing of her promotion, however, was unlucky. Beech was “just starting to get the hang” of her new job when the coronavirus came to Idaho, and upended life for everyone, including journalists. The Idaho Press had to learn how to operate differently while managing a “flood of Covid information.” The newspaper partnered with Blue Cross of Idaho so that it could provide free online coverage of the pandemic.
“There was so much changing and so much information flowing online, some true, some not,” Beech said. “We wanted to be a beacon for people that they could come to and trust and feel like they had a handle on what was going on. We wanted to get information out to people to help them navigate this in the best and the safest way possible.”
The pandemic compounded a preexisting challenge at the Idaho Press, Beech said: A shifting revenue model in the newspaper industry that “used to support a bustling newsroom” but no longer does. Journalists have left the profession “or struggle to get by, financially,” as a result, Beech said.
Despite the challenges, Beech is proud of the newspaper’s work under her leadership. She pointed to the Idaho Press’ coverage of the prison system, which sought to encourage local leaders to maintain, or improve, standards of care for Idaho’s prisoners. She praised recent award-winning work that showcased the community’s views on social, cultural and political trends — “What does the American flag mean to Idahoans?”, “A word … on the ‘defund the police’ movement”, and “Grief”.
“I think we’ve done a really good job of taking some of these hot-button narratives and making it a nuanced conversation, talking to people about the gray areas,” she said.
As she departs the newspaper business, Beech’s new role will involve another passion of hers: assisting Idaho’s refugees. The Boise-based Idaho Office for Refugees provides resources and programs to those new Idahoans who were forced to leave their former homes.
“Refugee resettlement work is work that I’ve respected for a long time,” Beech said. “I really can’t fathom being driven from my home, my state and my country not knowing if I’ll ever be able to see it again. When people have that experience and they make it to a new place, providing the most welcoming and easy transition as we can is so important.”
Beech’s last day is May 21. She will continue to live in Nampa with her husband, Jake Tucker, and two dogs, Oliver and Stanley.
Jeff Robinson, regional editor for Adams Publishing Group, will be the Idaho Press’ interim managing editor until the open position is filled.