CALDWELL — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 37-year-old woman early Sunday.
Janet Gonzalez of Caldwell, a newspaper carrier for the Idaho Press, was driving south on South Florida Avenue at 2:05 a.m. when her 2001 Mitsubishi Galant was hit by 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by Grayson Thurston, 20, of Nampa, who also was traveling southbound.
Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her passengers, Roberto Gonzalez Diaz, 40, of Caldwell, and a juvenile were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.
Thurston also was taken to a hospital before being booked in the Canyon County Jail about 5:45 a.m. Sunday, according to online jail records. The 20-year-old is charged with vehicular manslaughter and two counts of aggravated DUI. A video arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday before 3rd District Judge James Schiller.
Also on Monday, Tecia Ferguson, an ISP spokeswoman, said no new details were available in the fatal crash, which closed the intersection at South Florida Avenue and Key West Street in Caldwell for about 3.5 hours.
"The troopers are still working on the investigation," Ferguson said.