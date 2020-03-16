Dear readers,
We at the Idaho Press value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has proven dangerous to a segment of the population.
Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being. This while not affect our news output, which will continue both in print and online. Newspaper delivery is also continuing as usual.
We are still here to serve you. Please contact the following departments:
CIRCULATION (subscriptions, delivery): 208-467-9252
CLASSIFIEDS/OBITUARIES: 208-467-9253
ADVERTISING: 208-467-9251
NEWS: 208-465-8124
Thank you for understanding. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit www.idahopress.com.
Matt Davison, president and publisher