The Idaho Press took home a number of awards at the Idaho Press Club’s 2023 Awards Banquet on Saturday night, including top honors in General Excellence.
Boise Weekly also took home first place in general excellence among weekly publications.
The general excellence award consisted of three issues from 2022 which were chosen at random by the Idaho Press Club. Last year, the Idaho State Journal, a fellow Adams Publishing Group newspaper, won first overall in the category.
The Idaho Press has won the award three of the past four years.
Other winners from the Idaho Press and Boise Weekly were:
• Reporter Betsy Russell, who finished first in General Column writing for her weekly Eye on Boise column
• The Idaho Press sports staff received first-place recognition in the Special Sections category for their work on the 2022 Idaho Press Football Preview
• Another Idaho Press specialty publication, the 2022 Recreation Guide, finished second overall in the Special Sections category
• Aside from its first place finish in General Excellence, Boise Weekly also received second-place recognition for its 2022 Emporium edition, which was designed by Jason Jacobsen
• Reporter Jordan Kaye finished second in Light Feature Report for his story “The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton”
• Laura Guido came in second in editorial writing for her piece “The hoopla around the book banning isn’t just about the books”
• Kaye also finished third in the Sports Features category for his piece “Chess savant always makes the right move”
“I couldn’t be more proud of our group and the job they do day-in and day-out to make us the state’s premier newspaper,” Editor Teddy Feinberg said. “Everyone on our staff deserves credit and recognition for the awards that were won, most notably top honors in General Excellence both for Idaho Press and Boise Weekly. Congrats to all!”
