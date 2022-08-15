Idaho Legislature

Lawmakers confer during a recess in the House of Representatives at the Idaho State Capitol on March 31.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Idaho expects to collect more than $6 billion in taxes in fiscal 2023, but it may not keep all the money.

Gov. Brad Little issued a news release Friday promising to work with the Legislature next year to “deliver even more education investments and tax relief to Idahoans.”

Originally published Aug. 13 in the Lewiston Tribune.

