Hells Canyon dams.jpeg

The three dams that make up the Hells Canyon Complex provide 70% of Idaho Power’s hydroelectricity. Completed in 1967, Hells Canyon Dam includes a fish trap that captures adult salmon and steelhead that are spawned at the company’s hatcheries.

 Mia Maldonado/Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published June 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho Power is preparing to renew its license to operate its most important hydroelectric sources for the next 50 years: the three Hells Canyon dams.

Built in the 1950s and ‘60s, the three dams — Brownlee, Oxbow and Hells Canyon — are located along the Idaho-Oregon border in the Snake River.

Hells Canyon Dams 2.jpeg

Idaho Power has a goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045. Hydroelectricity made up for 31% of company’s energy in 2022.
Hells Canyon dams 3.jpeg

The Snake River in Idaho is a popular recreation site for activities including rafting, fishing, camping and hiking.

