The CEO of Idaho Power and Idacorp is retiring, after 24 years with the company.
Darrel Anderson will step down from the company on June 1; he will be succeeded by Idaho Power President Lisa Grow. Anderson will remain on the board of directors after his retirement, according to an Idaho Power press release.
Grow has been with Idaho Power since 1988 and previously served as senior vice president and chief operating officer.
Idaho Power is a publicly-held utility that serves much of the state's power needs.