MOMENTUM ISP Police Training

Juvenile detention instructor Shawn Anderson demonstrates proper search techniques to trainees in a classroom at the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training — POST — academy in Meridian in 2019. POST has canceled multiple upcoming academies due to rising costs.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Oct. 21 on KTVB.COM.

Idaho's Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state.

Recommended for you

Load comments