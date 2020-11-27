MERIDIAN — Recent grant funding awarded to the Idaho State Police's Forensic Services will allow the agency to examine over 50 cold cases in hopes of finally bringing justice and closure to victims.
The money, which totals more than $750,000, was allocated by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs, to help enhance forensic services in Idaho. Roughly $150,000 of it will go toward helping to solve these crimes using a new technique called forensic molecular genetic genealogy.
Matthew Gamette, director of ISP’s Forensic Services, said an investigative team — comprised of lab technicians, law enforcement and other personnel — determined specific cases that could possibly benefit from this approach, where DNA has been collected from crime scenes but not yet matched to a suspect in existing databases, like the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS.
"We don't want it to stop at just identifying a potential perpetrator. We want these to result in successful prosecutions, or in some instances, it might result in exonerations," said Gamette, who was unable to comment on specific cases, since the investigations remain ongoing.
The team will work with professional genealogists, who use the molecular biology information in "public opt-in genealogy DNA databases," such as Ancestry.com, GEDMatch or 23andMe, to hopefully narrow in on a suspect. They have already started contacting local police agencies and county prosecutors to partner on the chosen cases so far, he added.
All of the cold cases they are examining involve serious violent crimes, Gamette said, such as assault, rape and murder. Some are relatively newer, while others date back several decades.
HOW IT WORKS
Gamette said if a person is convicted of a felony in Idaho, their DNA is collected and submitted to the National DNA Index. Genetic material collected during a crime scene investigation also is uploaded in hopes of matching an already identified offender.
However, most people's DNA isn't in the database, he said, often making it difficult to determine a suspect and causing cases to run cold.
Gamette said by using genetic genealogy, they won't have to wait for a person to be arrested for a hit to occur. Instead, they can use genealogical data people have entered into open-access, public databases and authorized for the use of law enforcement to try to identify an offender.
Once a possible suspect has been determined through genetics, he said, DNA from that individual then is compared directly against the crime scene sample.
"It's not helpful in every case, but there are specific examples of where it can be," Gamette said. "We're being very successful in the state of Idaho in identifying perpetrators of these crimes using these databases."
CASE EXAMPLES IN IDAHO
This technique was recently used in the May arrest of David Dalrymple, a convicted sex offender. He is charged with the rape and murder of 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson, who was killed in Canyon County in 1982.
Charles Fain, a neighbor of the Johnsons, initially was convicted in the case and given the death penalty in 1983. However, Fain, who always maintained his innocence, was exonerated and released from prison in 2001 after DNA testing found the hairs on the girl's remains didn’t belong to him.
Fain told the Idaho Press he felt relieved, particularly for the Johnsons, when the new charges were announced against Dalrymple. The same hairs that eventually helped to absolve Fain also linked to Dalrymple's family line and later to him specifically.
It was the second case within a year’s time in which genetic genealogy was used to identify a suspect in a decades-old murder in Idaho. In both cases, an innocent man was convicted and sent to prison for a time.
In May 2019, the Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Caldwell resident Brian Leigh Dripps for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge. Genetic genealogy was used to identify Dripps as a suspect, and he was arrested after law enforcement matched DNA from a cigarette butt Dripps discarded to evidence found at the crime scene.
Christopher Tapp, who spent more than 20 years in prison for Dodge’s rape and murder, was exonerated in July of last year.
This method also was successful in the conviction of Chet Neilson, who was sentenced in February to 15 years in prison for a 2017 rape in Teton County.
Gamette said this case was featured last month during a public presentation by ISP's Forensic Services during National Forensic Science Week, showcasing the importance of the genetic genealogy in criminal investigations.
"We are interested in keeping our citizens safe. We want safe communities. We want safe places to live. And if we can solve cases that have been unsolved for a really long time, we want to do that at all costs," he said. "We don't want these people in our communities reoffending; we don't want people who are innocent to be convicted of crimes they didn't commit. So, we want to do the right thing and make sure that our citizens are safe — this is a way to help do that."