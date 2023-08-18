A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the minivan he was driving hit a semi-truck, Meridian police said in a Friday news release. Meridian police said they believe alcohol was involved.
“Driving under the influence affects the entire community and is unsafe for all drivers on the road,” Meridian police said. “If you see an impaired driver, contact local law enforcement. Your actions could help save someone’s life.”
Almost 40% of all fatal crashes in Idaho are “impaired driver related,” according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
Beginning Friday and through Labor Day, over 50 law enforcement agencies across Idaho are stepping up DUI patrols.
“As Idahoans, we want to do the right thing and keep each other safe,” Impaired Driving Program Specialist Lisa Losness said in a release. “We all know drinking and driving can have deadly consequences and so we hope everyone makes a plan for a sober ride home and the police don’t have to intervene.”
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is one of those agencies.
“These crashes and deaths are preventable,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said. “We can all do our part to help keep communities whole by planning ahead for a sober ride home.”
Labor Day is also the end of the 100 deadliest days, when the state sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes, the transportation department said.
In 2023, preliminary data indicates 152 people have been killed in Idaho crashes — 77 of them since Memorial Day.
Ultimately, there are ways to be safe.
If you are planning on drinking, plan a safe ride home beforehand, Meridian police said, and choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver. Do not let someone you know has been drinking get behind the wheel. Instead, take their keys, and help them get a sober ride home, police said.
“If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride share service, or a sober friend. If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver,” the release said. “Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.”