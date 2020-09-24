BOISE — A group of Idaho physicians is recommending that, as school districts reopen for in-person learning, staff ensure students wear face coverings.
The coalition of local health care groups and hospital systems delivered mask guidelines Wednesday to school board presidents and other leaders, regarding who should wear a mask in school, who should be exempt and what alternatives exist for people who cannot wear masks.
"We know that wearing the correct type of facial covering in the correct way can be very effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. David Peterman, Primary Health's CEO. "We hope the guidelines we have developed will be helpful when making policy decisions at schools in Idaho.”
The coalition offered the following guidance:
- The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology recommends individuals with asthma wear masks in public.
- A child who is having difficulty breathing should not wear a mask.
- Children with autism, an intellectual disability or mental health disorder should wear a mask. These conditions do not necessarily justify a mask exemption unless the child is unable to wear the mask without excessive trauma or frequent manipulation, according to the guidelines.
- Children who cannot communicate clearly while wearing a mask should wear one. Districts should explore instructional adaptions or provide a clear cover in the center of the mask.
- Children age 2 or under, or those who cannot remove the mask on their own, should not wear one.
- Masks with exhalation valves or vents should not be worn as they do not prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading COVID to others.
- Face shields are not an acceptable substitute for masks.