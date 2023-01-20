Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Jan. 16 was not only Martin Luther King Jr. and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That’s right, every year Idaho State University’s College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the Capitol to inform, educate — and vaccinate.

Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID-19, flu, Dtap (diptheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia.

thumbnail_IMG_5291.jpeg

Kevin Cleveland, associate professor at Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy, was at the Idaho Capitol on Monday for Pharmacy Day.

