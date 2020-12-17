BOISE — Idaho’s Constitutional Defense Council convened Thursday afternoon to pay out more than $26,000 for the other side’s attorney fees in yet another lawsuit that the state lost.
This time, it was GOP congressional hopeful Nicholas Jones’ federal lawsuit filed in the run-up to the primary election, after the Idaho Secretary of State’s website repeatedly crashed in the final three days as the May 19 deadline approached to request absentee ballots, blocking prospective voters.
The 2020 primary election was Idaho’s first-ever all-absentee-ballot election due to COVID-19. A federal judge ruled those voters’ 1st Amendment rights had been violated, extended the deadline for another week and awarded fees and costs to Jones.
It was the 13th payout for a losing lawsuit that the council has approved since it was formed in 1995. The Constitutional Defense Fund, which is funded by legislative deposits of taxpayer funds, with expenditures overseen by the council, was established with the aim of defending Idaho’s state sovereignty, including legal fights against the federal government. It’s only contributed toward one winning case, the 1996 settlement between the state and the feds over nuclear waste storage and cleanup.
The latest payment, at $26,873.50 in the case of Nicholas Jones for Congress v. Denney, is the smallest payout the fund’s made; the largest was more than $663,000 paid to the winning side in the lawsuit over Idaho’s ban on same-sex marriage in 2015. Other payouts have gone for failed state efforts to defend laws on abortion, gay rights, agricultural protection, gambling and voter initiatives.
All told, the fund has paid out $3,214,985 since it was established. After Thursday’s decision, the balance in the fund was at just under $1.3 million.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden noted that in the Jones case, the judge didn’t fault Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, even though he ruled against him.
“He mentioned specifically that he didn’t find anything untoward by the Secretary of State or the governor, that this was a difficult situation,” Wasden said.
“It was an election case that was defended and the state lost,” Deputy Attorney General Robert Berry told the council, which is chaired by Gov. Brad Little and also includes House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder. “So for those reasons, we are requesting that the state pay, being the nature of it being a 1st Amendment violation.”
Berry had argued in court that the voters in question should have filed their requests earlier, knowing that the deadline was coming up.
In his ruling from the bench, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said the situation was similar to voters who are in line at the polls in a regular election when the polls close at 8 p.m. Those in line at closing time are still allowed to vote.
“The right to vote has long been recognized as essential to the protection and exercise of constitutional rights and the constitutional structure itself,” the judge said.
Jones, a 34-year-old entrepreneur, unsuccessfully challenged 1st District GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher in the Republican primary; Fulcher went on to win a second term.