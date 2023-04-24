North Fork Championship09.JPG

Kayakers drop in to the North Fork of the Payette River and approach Jacob’s Ladder, the first of two sections of the famed Class V whitewater in Banks, Idaho, during the North Fork Championship on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published April 21 on KTVB.COM.

A strong water year benefits the following whitewater rafting season, according to Idaho Outfitters & Guides Association Executive Director Aaron Lieberman.

Recommended for you

Load comments