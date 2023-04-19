BOISE — April is national child abuse awareness month, and many Idaho organizations and volunteers are looking to take charge of this growing problem.
Faces of Hope and the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund partnered with the Discovery Center of Idaho for an opportunity to distribute information about child abuse awareness and prevention on Wednesday.
Multiple booths were waiting during a Star Wars exhibit that was being held at the Discovery Center, with representatives ready to share their knowledge and experience about child abuse and its grip on the children of Idaho.
“It’s a big issue in Idaho,” said Megan Nielsen, a volunteer recruiting coordinator for Family Advocate Program Inc. “Right now we have 19 open cases with no advocates.”
Family Advocate Program Inc. is an organization dedicated to the children and families of Idaho. It works both to prevent and advocate for children and to strengthen families that are in need of help.
“We really need volunteers,” Nielsen said.
Those who want to volunteer with Family Advocates are urged to get involved. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old and pass a background check. Those interested are encouraged to visit their website, familyadvocates.org, to get involved.
“It’s so important to start these conversations at a young age,” said Madyson St. Claire, a victim advocate intern for Faces of Hope, “so we can stop the feeling of shame and fear in all victims.”
Faces of Hope works for all victims of abuse, helping victims of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect. Victims range from children to adults.
One out of three people in Idaho suffer from some form of abuse, said Mckenna Whitling, a crisis case manager for Faces of Hope.
Faces of Hope offers all that a victim may need should they ask for it. Resources include counseling, on-site medical exams and legal teams for those who need them. Faces of Hope is persistent in its message that all victims are able to receive help and suffer no shame in doing what is best for them.
As of now, Faces of Hope is currently working with 23 victims at its Boise location.
“The best response we can give victims is advocacy,” said Sonja Howerton, the executive director of the Idaho Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers, which is the state chapter of the National Children’s Alliance. “That way they only have to tell their story once.”
The Idaho Network of Children’s Advocacy Center’s mission statement “is to advance Idaho’s response to child maltreatment for healthy and hopeful futures.”
In 2021 alone, the center served 8,554 children and has seven active children advocacy centers in Idaho.
Children can often be dismissed or taken advantage of simply because of their age, Howerton said. She added that it is important to spread awareness and start conversations regarding the abuse inflicted upon children and allow their stories to be told.
Idaho is a mandated reporting state according to section 16-065 in the state statutes. That means everyone in Idaho is required to report child abuse, neglect or abandonment. This includes teachers, daycare workers and everyday citizens.