BOISE — A group of red jumpsuit and hard-hat clad people strode up the Idaho State Capitol steps, carrying a string of country flags.

The flags represent all of the countries that have signed on to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a 2021 agreement developed by 130 countries in an effort to meet their commitment to ending the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons rally 2

People carry strings of the flags of countries that have signed the 2021 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons following an event marking the second anniversary of the treaty on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 marks the second anniversary of the treaty going into effect.

