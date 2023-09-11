Capitol Building (winter)

The Idaho State Capitol building can be seen through the trees of Cecil D. Andrus Park in downtown Boise in this Jan. 17, 2023, file photo. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Sept. 8 by IdahoReports.

The state of Idaho must pay more than $319,000 to an innocent man who was wrongfully incarcerated for five years and nine months.

