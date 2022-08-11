Transgender Birth Certificates Idaho

This is the U.S. District Court building in Boise. A federal judge has ordered Idaho to pay legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over a 2020 law regarding birth certificate changes.

 AP Photo/Rebecca Boone, File

Originally published Aug. 11 on on Idaho Reports.

A federal judge has ordered the state of Idaho to pay $321,224.50 in legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over a bill the Idaho Legislature passed in 2020 regarding birth certificate changes.

