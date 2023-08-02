...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
.Storms are expected this afternoon and evening so a Red Flag
Warning continues for the Southern Highlands, Twin Falls BLM, and
the Owyhee Mountains.
In addition, a Red Flag Warning is now in effect from Thursday
afternoon through Friday evening for all but the NF districts,
again due to scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire
Weather Watch that had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ THURSDAY
TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND
646...
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ Thursday to
11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer
in effect.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.
Lawrence Wasden's 6-year-old granddaughter died after she was struck by the propeller of her family's boat, pictured here.
Idaho officials are sharing their condolences for former Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and his wife, Tracey, as they mourn the loss of their granddaughter.
The Maricopa County (Ariz.) Sheriff’s Office said the 6-year-old was accidentally struck by a boat operated by her mother on July 28. The girl was with her family at Lake Pleasant, northwest of Phoenix. The Wasdens declined to comment.
“My heart goes out to former AG Lawrence and Tracey Wasden and their family. Vicki and I will keep your family in our prayers,” U.S. Sen. Jim Risch wrote on Twitter.
The Idaho Republican Party said they were “deeply saddened” and their “heartfelt condolences and prayers” went out to the Wasden family about the tragic loss.
“My deepest condolences to the former Attorney General, Lawrence Wasden, and his family during this difficult time. Please join in prayer for his family,” U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher tweeted.
Idaho Rep. Jaron Crane tweeted he was sorry to hear about the loss and noted “this incredibly difficult time, and Idaho Sen. Treg Bernt said, “God bless the Wasden family.” U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson echoed similar thoughts in his own statement.
Around 11 a.m. on July 28, 911 dispatchers received a call from the family that the 6-year-old was struck by the boat’s propeller, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Monica Bretado. Bretado said the mother had begun to drive the boat and the family didn’t know the 6-year-old had entered the water.
“The father of the child was in the water holding onto a wakeboard when he noticed someone in the water and swam to the child,” Bretado said. “He and the mother quickly realized their daughter was in the water and had suffered a leg amputation from the boat’s propeller.”
The child was transported to the lake marina, and sheriff’s deputies along with fire personnel began rendering aid. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. All of the 12 people in the boat were wearing life vests.
“A 6-year-old girl was accidentally struck by a boat and, tragically, has been pronounced deceased,” Bretado said. “The incident remains under investigation and impairment does not appear to be a factor as MCSO detectives continue to investigate.”
Wasden, 65, was Idaho’s attorney general from 2003-2023, making him the state’s longest-serving chief legal officer.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.