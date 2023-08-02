Lawrence Wasden granddaughter boat death

Lawrence Wasden's 6-year-old granddaughter died after she was struck by the propeller of her family's boat, pictured here.

 Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Idaho officials are sharing their condolences for former Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and his wife, Tracey, as they mourn the loss of their granddaughter.

The Maricopa County (Ariz.) Sheriff’s Office said the 6-year-old was accidentally struck by a boat operated by her mother on July 28. The girl was with her family at Lake Pleasant, northwest of Phoenix. The Wasdens declined to comment.

