Africa Monkeypox

This 1997 image depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient in Africa.

 CDC via AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Idaho now has had five reported cases of monkeypox, the state Department of Health and Welfare confirmed on Tuesday, and all five were reported in July in the Central District Health region, which includes Ada County.

An earlier report of a case in the Southwest District Health region, which includes Canyon County, turned out to be a “false positive” caused by a lab error, the department reported. Southwest District Health announced on Tuesday that it has no reported cases of monkeypox at this point.

Idaho H&W headquarters

The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare headquarters in Boise.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments