BOISE — Idaho now has had five reported cases of monkeypox, the state Department of Health and Welfare confirmed on Tuesday, and all five were reported in July in the Central District Health region, which includes Ada County.
Testing for the disease was temporarily suspended on Monday, the Department of Health and Welfare reported Tuesday in a news release, “while the laboratory conducted a full-scale investigation that identified the source of the error and established remedies to ensure that it will not happen again.”
“Testing for monkeypox has resumed at the Bureau of Laboratories and is also available through several commercial laboratories,” the department said.
The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories reported that it discovered a “critical sample handling error” that resulted in the reporting of one false positive result for a patient in southwestern Idaho, and a false negative report for another patient.
“We are confident this was a one-time event, and we have implemented corrective actions to ensure an error like this does not happen again,” said Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Chief Dr. Christopher Ball. “We remain committed to providing Idahoans accurate and timely information as we respond to this new outbreak. We sincerely apologize to all those who were impacted by this unfortunate situation.”
Monkeypox is a viral disease related to smallpox, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which causes pus-filled lesions on the skin along with fever, pain, chills and exhaustion. It is endemic to Africa and is spread through close physical contact.
People who have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for monkeypox should be monitored for symptoms for 21 days. Symptoms of include a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or more, chills, swelling of the lymph nodes and a new skin rash that may look like pimples or blisters.
Greg Stahl, Idaho Health and Welfare spokesman, said all five reported cases in Idaho were within Central District Health’s jurisdiction, which includes Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.
Idaho has received 500 doses of vaccine for monkeypox, Stahl said, and on Monday ordered another 560 doses. “At this time, Idaho has sufficient vaccine for post-exposure prophylaxis and is planning pre-exposure prophylaxis for individuals at high risk of severe illness and high risk of exposure,” he said.
Nationwide, there have been 5,811 cases reported, with New York reporting the highest number at 1,390, according to the CDC. New York City declared monkeypox a public health emergency on July 30.
