BLAINE COUNTY — The first three deaths related to COVID-19 in Idaho were reported Thursday.
Blaine County Coroner Russell D. Mikel confirmed one death to the Idaho Press on Thursday afternoon. Mikel declined to say anything else about the identity of the person, and ended the call when asked if he could say how old the person was. He confirmed the death was related to the coronavirus.
The death is the first known in Idaho. The state’s website set up to display information about the virus in the state — last updated at 5 p.m. Wednesday — has not recorded any deaths anywhere in the state.
Just after Mikel confirmed the death to the Idaho Press, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced three deaths related to COVID-19, which is the disease the virus causes. The three people were identified only as:
- A man over the age of 60 from Blaine County. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues.
- A man over the age of 80 from Blaine County. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues.
- A man over the age of 70 from Canyon County with underlying health issues.
The department's news release did not include dates of their deaths.
One of the Blaine County residents died either Sunday or Monday, the Blaine County Coroner's Office confirmed to the Idaho Mountain Express on Thursday. Wood River Fire and Rescue Captain Ron Taylor had shared news of Idaho’s first death due to COVID-19 during a Hailey City Council meeting Thursday, Idaho Mountain Express reports.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has, in the past, clarified how it counts cases of COVID-19 on the website displaying state data about the disease. According to the department, some of Idaho's seven individual health districts may be confirming cases that are not reflected in the state's count overall.
“This is very sad news, and we send our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals,” Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health in DHW, said in the release. “This underscores the importance of Gov. Little’s order to stay home — we all have to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”
Brianna Bodily, spokeswoman for South Central District Health, which includes Blaine County, said she could not say when the announced deaths occurred, out of concern for identifying the people who died and thus violating privacy laws governing medical records.
Katrina Williams, spokeswoman for Southwest District Health, which includes Canyon County, declined to say which city or town the Canyon County man was from. She said she could provide no more information than what was in the press release.
Asked about the time between a person dies and when the department reports it, Niki Forbing-Orr, spokeswoman for the department, said it's not always clear what causes people to die.
"It can take a little time for the cause of death determination," she said.
Typically, the department has waited for the coroner to file a death certificate to release information about deaths. Forbing-Orr said she believed coroners have up to 10 days. However, she said that because of the need for the public to know about COVID-19, the department may begin to change that policy, she said.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.