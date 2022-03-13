In a map of U.S. COVID-19 hot spots, Idaho stands out.
New York Times data, which pulls numbers from local health districts, shows the Gem State as among the worst in the nation for new cases per 100,000 people — But local officials said there are glimmers of hope.
Cases have fallen substantially since the omicron peak. As mask requirements are lifted both locally and by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, how should Idahoans balance caution and a return to normal life?
“From my perspective, I don’t think that there should be a reevaluation,” Nurse Practitioner Brad Bigford said. “Right now, I’m still encouraging my patients to wear masks, still get vaccinated and to still take precautions.”
When it comes to events, Bigford said people should know where they are going and what their personal risk is. For example, events that are outdoors or where everyone will be vaccinated and masked, present a low risk of infection.
Bigford said he’s skeptical, after previous points in the pandemic where cases fell but then rose again. He’s still seeing COVID-19 among his patients, maybe not every day, but every week.
Still, Bigford said hopefully this is the start of things getting back to “some semblance of pre-pandemic,” but it’s not clear if this is the beginning of the end.
“It will end at some point. It’s hard to see the forest from the trees. … No pandemic has lasted forever,” Bigford said. “Even though we all have COVID fatigue, don’t give up.”
But Primary Health Group CEO David Peterman said Primary Health’s data is showing an “unbelievably rapid drop” in positive cases from January to now. He said he expects the region to fall under the CDC’s low-risk category soon.
“If someone has a particular concern or a medical condition in which they’re concerned ... yes, of course, wear a mask,” Peterman said. “I would say assuming the numbers go the direction I believe they will by Monday, then I believe that Idahoans who are comfortable with it can proceed without masks.”
In situations where Idahoans believe they are at risk, masks are still an option, Peterman said.
“There’s no question we’re incredibly improved. ... I think we’re very close to all of us being in comfortable not having to wear masks indoors,” Peterman said. “I can’t say it strongly enough, for those that are eligible to get fully vaccinated.”
In the last Idaho Department of Welfare briefing in early March, officials said the state was heading in the right direction but hospitals were still stressed.
Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday he would end Idaho’s public health emergency on April 15. At least 25 states no longer have emergency orders, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy.
“I want to thank Idahoans, our medical community, first responders, public health officials, and National Guard volunteers for helping us reach this positive milestone,” Little said in a tweet.