prisoners reentry.jpeg

There are approximately 8,000 incarcerated individuals in nine state-owned prisons and five community reentry centers across Idaho.

 Mia Maldonado / Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published June 8 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho has a higher incarceration rate than any democratic nation, and it incarcerates more women than any other state. But eventually, most Idaho prisoners will leave prison and navigate the reentry process.

Nonprofit programs and state programs are the key to a person’s success after getting released from prison, former prisoner Mark Renick told the Idaho Capital Sun.

prisoners reentry 2.jpeg

St. Vincent de Paul reentry service staff regularly pick up people from prison and assist them on their first day back in the community to find them immediate needs such as clothing, food, bus passes, cell phone access and transitional housing.
prisoners reentry 3.jpeg

Mark Renick was incarcerated in Idaho for seven years for a robbery offense. After getting released from prison, he obtained a master’s degree in social work to help former prisoners navigate the reentry process.

Recommended for you

Load comments