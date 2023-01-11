NAMPA — Idaho has a sizable agricultural economy, but relatively little farmworker housing compared to other states.
Joaquin Altoro, rural housing services administrator for the rural development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, shared that fact during a roundtable of Idaho and federal leaders discussing opportunities for farmworker housing development in the state.
Oregon and California top the list of states that get the most resources from that program for farmworker housing, Altoro said. Idaho, in contrast, “is not even on that list,” he said.
“We need to do something about that, because we have resources specifically for farmworker housing,” Altoro said.
The rural housing service has about 500 properties with about 17,000 units throughout the U.S., Altoro said, with only 13 in Idaho, said Dan Rogers, director of the USDA's rural production and preservation program.
About 80-90% of tenants are Latino, Altoro said. Housing is scarce in many areas, but with funding available through federal programs like his, Altoro thinks now is the time to get ahead of the need.
“What if we were to make these investments early stage now?” Altoro said. “What does the future resilience of that community look like?”
Doing this will require rethinking what farmworker housing looks like, and helping officials in Washington, D.C., understand the need, Altoro said.
“No longer do we have to think of housing as four walls,” he said. “I always say, we should understand the well-being of a community, and then design housing to support the well-being of that community.”
The rural housing service provides funding for a variety of building projects that contribute to the well-being of communities, such as schools, health clinics and fire services, Altoro said. At Monday’s event, Altoro announced that the Community Council of Idaho would be receiving $1 million to build a community health clinic in Rigby, Idaho, from his program's emergency rural health care grant.
The clinic will serve low-income workers, including farmworkers, Altoro said.
“We’re going to be able to provide that access to health care to a community where there are a lot of farmworkers, and not only health care, but we’re going to incorporate a pharmacy into this state-of-the-art facility,” said Irma Morin, CEO of Community Council of Idaho.
Rogers’s program has two major ways it provides funding for housing. One type of housing, called Section 515 housing, is housing built for very-low to moderate-income families, the elderly and people with disabilities.
Another type of housing, 538 housing, can be used to stabilize existing USDA workforce housing and to develop more workforce housing, Rogers said. This year, there is $400 million available to develop that kind of housing, compared to just $250 million each of the last two years, he said.
“Our goal here when we look at these things on a national level is to identify (areas of need) — not continue to make future investments if there’s underutilized workforce housing there and focus our resources in the areas of highest need … “ Rogers said.
One of the challenges of housing farmworkers is that their earnings may push them into an income bracket where they do not qualify for some low-income housing, but may not earn enough to afford market-rate housing in general. At the meeting, leaders referred to this as “the missing middle” that needs to be addressed when considering what type of housing stock to build.
Local leaders may not have a uniform definition of workforce housing or who it serves when they consider approving developments, said Mari Ramos, operations director of the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Ramos described attending city council meetings to speak on proposed multifamily housing projects, and said leaders sometimes revert to using the term “affordable housing” even when meeting presenters used the term “workforce housing.”
“They just don’t understand,” Ramos said.
Altoro said it is “dangerous” to interchange the terms low-income housing or affordable housing with workforce housing because this could be used to direct resources away from low-income and affordable-housing toward workforce housing that serves people of higher incomes.
“I’m saying, let’s not do that at the expense of our low-income (housing),” Altoro said. “We have to just think of this as a whole different subset of middle-income (housing) that needs to be accomplished,” he said, adding that one way of addressing that is developing mixed-income housing.