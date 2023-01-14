INL (copy)

Idaho National Laboratory is located in Idaho Falls.

 File photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Jan. 12 on KTVB.COM.Out in the East Idaho desert, inside the Transient Reactor Test (TREAT) Facility, the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has developed a new device called THOR. It’s being used to test advanced reactor fuel experiments.

“The research we do on nuclear fuels is about enhancing their performance while improving—at least maintaining, but improving safety,” Colby Jensen, a nuclear fuels research engineer at the INL, said. “So these experiments are all about testing their performance to their limits, so that we understand what the margins are to maximize their performance.”

Recommended for you

Load comments