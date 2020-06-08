The 400 members of the Idaho National Guard who were sent to the nation's capital will be returning to Idaho later this week and then will spend 14 days self-isolating as a precaution against COVID-19 infection.
Gov. Brad Little OK'd sending Idaho guards to Washington, D.C., on June 4 to assist in guarding monuments, buildings and other property, according to previous reporting in the Idaho Press. National Guard members from other states had also been dispatched. And then on Sunday, President Donald Trump ordered a withdrawal of National Guard from the capital.
Idaho National Guard personnel traveled via military aircraft and reported to D.C. this past weekend, to backstop the United States Park Police and the Metropolitan Police Department, according to Lt. Col. Christopher Borders, a public affairs officer for the Idaho National Guard. They are scheduled to return home Wednesday.
"Some units other than Idaho's have begun leaving, but it has not impacted us at this time," Borders said.
Borders said the Idaho National Guard knew it would be a short trip to D.C., and Wednesday was the previously planned date of departure.
The Idaho National Guard was deputized by Washington law enforcement, according to Borders, but their duties would not bring them into "face-to-face contact with protestors."
"Everything is really fluid there, so that was the case as of 2000 hours (8 p.m.) last night," Borders said Monday morning.
Idaho National Guardsmen have been sent to Anacostia Park, the National Mall and other public spaces in the capital, Borders said, but were not carrying weapons or wearing body armor and helmets.
"Our role is to be used as the last resort," Borders said. "The would only engage demonstrators if life or property were in danger."
The past week has seen unrest, violence and a number of disturbing images come out of Washington, D.C. On June 1, police cleared peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park outside the White House using chemical agents, smoke canisters and rubber bullets, shortly before President Trump walked through the area for a photo-op at St. John's Church. Attorney General William P. Barr told The Associated Press the plan to expand the perimeter around the White House had been put in place earlier that day so projectiles from protesters could not reach the White House, and he insisted it had nothing to do with Trump's walk to the church. Under the plan, the protesters would be moved away from Lafayette Park and federal law enforcement officials and members of the National Guard would maintain the perimeter line, Barr said, according to AP.
The Idaho National Guardsmen who traveled to Washington will be required to self-isolate for 14 days once they return to Idaho, Borders said, following CDC and Department of Defense policy and guidelines.
The Idaho National Guard has provided hundreds of soldiers and airmen over the last decades in response to national emergencies, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005, wildland fire suppression in Oregon and Washington in 2015, and Hurricane Maria recovery support in Puerto Rico in 2017. More recently, the Guard provided state emergency relief in Idaho during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's currently unknown how much the deployment of Idaho Guardsmen to D.C. cost, and Borders said those figures may not be available until the guardsmen's isolation period ends.
In a March 23 article Stars and Stripes reported that "activating the National Guard costs about $8 to $9 million per 1,000 service members, depending on how many troops are activated and the duration of their duty." (Although it is editorially independent, Stars and Stripes is a service of the Defense Media Activity and receives more than $15 million annually in federal funding.)
With those figures in mind, it's conceivable that the Idaho National Guard's short deployment could cost taxpayers millions of dollars.