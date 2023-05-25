The Idaho National Guard held its annual Memorial Day dedication ceremony on Thursday afternoon at Gowen Field Memorial Park.
The event honored those who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States.
Highlights from the ceremony included a multi-service color guard; the singing of the National Anthem by Idaho Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Rosalie Glascock; a UH-60 Black Hawk flyover; a cannon salute by the Idaho Military History Museum; and the playing of Taps on bugle by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Robinett of the 25th Army Band.
Additionally, more than 20 memorial bricks purchased throughout the year were laid and acknowledged to honor fallen Idaho soldiers, airmen, citizens and family members.
U.S. Army Col. Skye Duncan was the event’s keynote speaker. Duncan said there are two things to keep in mind with Memorial Day approaching.
“Our government established this holiday to ensure that at least once a year we stop and remember those who sacrificed their lives in service to our constitution and our nation,” Duncan said. “So…Thank you again for gathering with me today. It is a pleasure and an honor to remember along with you.”
The Gowen Field ceremony kicks off a number of events taking place going into Memorial Day weekend, including these on Monday:
The annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, which runs from 10-11 a.m.
The Warhawk Air Museum flyover, which stretches from Nampa, to Boise, to Meridian. The 18-minute route begins at 10:59 a.m. and will pass over a number of hospitals and cemeteries where fallen military personnel are being honored.
Nampa’s Memorial Day ceremony at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, which begins at 10 a.m.
Meridian’s Rock of Honor tribute, scheduled for 11 a.m. at Kleiner Park.
The Eagle Field of Honor at Merrill Park.
Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.