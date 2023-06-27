Traffic on I84, file by Jake

Vehicles travel along Interstate 84 in Nampa. AAA expects a record number of travelers to take vacations for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. 

 JAKE KING/Idaho Press, file

A record number of travelers are expected to take to the road and sky during the Fourth of July weekend.

According to AAA estimates, 50.7 million Americans — including 291,000 Idahoans — will take a vacation during the holiday weekend, the most since AAA began tracking such data. 

