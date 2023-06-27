A record number of travelers are expected to take to the road and sky during the Fourth of July weekend.
According to AAA estimates, 50.7 million Americans — including 291,000 Idahoans — will take a vacation during the holiday weekend, the most since AAA began tracking such data.
AAA defines the holiday travel period as Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4.
“Inflation and the possibility of a global recession weigh on everyone’s mind, but people are bound and determined to live their lives, even if the economic picture is blurry,” AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde said in a press release. “Our projections show record travel for the holiday with unprecedented numbers on the road and in the air. It’s going to be a very busy weekend.”
More than 43 million travelers are expected to take their vacation by car, and roadways in the Mountain West may be especially busy — AAA projects the top destinations in the country to include Yellowstone, Glacier and Grand Teton national parks, Salt Lake City, the Oregon coast, Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada.
AAA says the best times to travel by car are Thursday and Saturday before noon, before 10 a.m. on Friday, and before 2 p.m. on July 5. The worst times to travel are Thursday afternoon and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, with heavy traffic expected as vacationers share the road with the evening commute. Minimal traffic is expected on Sunday and Monday.
“For those who have the ability to work remotely, it may make sense to travel to your destination early or stay for a few extra days – we’re seeing more of a blending of leisure and business lately,” Conde said. “That could help you avoid some headaches on the road or at the airport.”
Road-trippers should also expect fluctuating gas prices around the holiday weekend, AAA says.
The average gallon of gas was $3.97 in Idaho on Monday, which is $1.24 cheaper than this time a year ago. However, AAA expects fuel rates to spike for the holiday.