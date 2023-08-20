Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 18 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho officials say that a letter from federal regulators that says Idaho may have broken federal rules in how the state removed people from Medicaid this spring doesn’t paint a full picture.

Idaho’s 51% procedural disenrollment rate was the second highest in the country, just behind Texas, at 52%. That’s according to the Idaho Capital Sun’s review of letters the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, or CMS, sent to all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Recommended for you

Load comments