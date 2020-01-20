BOISE — Idaho celebrated Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day on Monday with a march and rally at the Capitol, a proclamation from the governor, music, dance, and a keynote speech from Boise State University President Marlene Tromp focusing on “beloved community.”
Tromp said she has seen that concept in action daily since her arrival in Idaho, which has “surprised and delighted me. I have seen so many people engage in extraordinary acts of service and care for one another. In this, we could be a model for the world.”
“As we all know, Dr. King concerned himself with racism,” Tromp told a crowd of several hundred that filled multiple levels of the Capitol rotunda. “As he put it in 1968, racism is total estrangement. It separates not only minds but bodies and spirits. Some of our legislators have expressed concerns to me about such separation, wanting to ensure that if people gather apart from one another, they also come together again.” Tromp said she believes in this principle, and so did Dr. King. “It was only in this way, he believed, that you could create beloved community,” she said.
That included an unwavering focus on non-violence to effect change, she said.
“Dr. King was not naive. He did some of the most transformative work the world has ever seen in civil rights,” Tromp said. “He knew that people wouldn’t always agree. … He believed that justice was vital to have beloved community, but insisted that injustice always be dealt with nonviolently.”
That, she said, is “not easy, nor is it for the faint of heart. … It was for him the only way to achieve a world of hope and peace.”
Non-violence, she said, “is directed against evil systems, forces, oppressive policies and unjust acts, but not against persons. Each act of reconciliation is one step closer to beloved community.”
“We can seek justice and we can learn in community together,” Tromp concluded, to shouts from the crowd of “Say it, say it!”
Prior to the ceremony, children swarmed around their parents' legs, carrying signs and wearing warm, fuzzy caps as they joined a crowd of about 250 people to march from Boise State University to the Statehouse, and then rally on the Capitol steps.
The experience of being a child at the annual march in Boise is something Ashanti Bruce knows well. She's an adult now, but her mother took her to the march every year when she was a kid.
"It's a really good reminder of our history of oppression in this country," she said, adding that the event itself is "just a huge point of community. I've met people here every year."
The cheerful, chanting marchers arrived at the state Capitol chanting, "MLK, MLK," "Social Justice Now," and "This is what community looks like." Participants carried signs with slogans including "March for Equal Rights," "I Have a Dream for Peace," "Racism Sucks" and "Believe in the Dream."
The state’s official observance of the holiday, which this year had the theme of “Find Common Ground,” opened with trumpeters, a color guard, and a choral arrangement of the “Star Spangled Banner” performed by the Boise Women’s Chorus and Boise Gay Men’s Chorus.
Gov. Brad Little complimented the choruses on their “beautiful” rendition, and issued a formal proclamation for the state holiday.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired millions of Americans to participate in non-violent demonstrations to support the ideals of equality for all, and was a motivating force behind a civil rights movement that aimed to create a society inclusive of all races, cultures and nationalities,” Little said. The holiday, he said, “is intended to be a time for all Americans to reaffirm their commitment to the basic principles that underlie our Constitution — equal treatment and justice for all.”
“Idaho enjoys a richness of diversity in its population,” Little said, “embracing many ethnic and racial groups as a part of both the state’s history and its future.” He urged Idahoans to mark the day with volunteerism and bringing people together, and to recognize that “improving the quality of life for all members of society is everyone’s responsibility.”
Many people did take opportunities Monday to give back. At the Idaho Foodbank's Boise facility, for example, 165 people volunteered to assemble food items for the Backpack Program, according to a press release. They assembled more than 4,500 backpacks with "nutritious and kid-friendly food," according the release, with 2,000 more packs expected this week. They'll be distributed statewide to students struggling with hunger.