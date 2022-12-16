Originally published Dec. 15 on KTVB.COM.
Season 43 of the hit reality TV show "Survivor" wrapped up on Wednesday night, and the sole survivor is an Idaho resident.
Mike Gabler, 52, currently lives in Meridian. He works in an operating room at Edwards Lifesciences as a heart valve expert, a career he has had for nearly 20 years.
For 26 days, Gabler competed for the title of sole survivor, ultimately becoming the second-oldest "Survivor" winner in the show's history.
Gabler never had a single vote against him throughout the entire season and was nearly unanimously chosen as the winner by his fellow contestants with seven of eights votes going to him in the finale.
After his big win, Gabler revealed his plan to donate the entire $1 million prize to Veterans in Need in honor of his father, Robert Gabler.
Veterans in Need is a nonprofit that helps veterans who need financial assistance, according to its website.
"We made history here this season," Mike Gabler said. "Season 43 is a special season because of these special people, and we're going to make history another way. There are people who need this money more and I'm going to donate the entire prize in my father's name to Veterans in Need."
Gabler spoke with Up with KREM, in Spokane, Washington, about his experience on the TV show.
"Being in Survivor was amazing. It was just an incredible experience. The crew was spectacular," Gabler said. "The adventure with those castaways, the people that were on with me this season, were all incredible. I got nothing but great things to say."
"Survivor" season 44 premieres on March 1.
