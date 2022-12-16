Meridian man wins Survivor

Meridian resident Mike Gabler, winner of season 43 of "Survivor," has vowed to donate his $1 million winnings to Veterans in Need, a nonprofit that helps veterans who need financial assistance. 

 KREM screenshot

Originally published Dec. 15 on KTVB.COM.

Season 43 of the hit reality TV show "Survivor" wrapped up on Wednesday night, and the sole survivor is an Idaho resident.

