CALDWELL — A man from Council, Idaho, accused of killing a Washington man in a head-on collision while driving drunk has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter.
Robert Murray, who was 65 at the time of the crash in May, was traveling east on Market Road in a 2014 Dodge Ram when Idaho State Police said his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2001 Ford Expedition driven by 56-year-old Javier Animas Sobrevilla of Walla Walla, Washington.
Sobrevilla died at the scene of the crash near Sand Hollow Road. His passenger, Boise resident Deysi Thomsen, 45, was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.
Murray was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Murray had a blood alcohol content level twice the legal limit of .08, according to a previous Idaho Press report.
On Nov. 5, he pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter as part of a plea deal, according to the Idaho courts online repository. His sentencing is set for Jan. 16, 2020.
Murray faces up to 15 years in prison.