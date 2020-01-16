CALDWELL — A 66-year-old man from Council, Idaho, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday after previously pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter as part of a plea agreement.
The fatal crash happened May 20 on Market Road north of Caldwell, when Robert D. Murray's pickup crossed the center line and struck an SUV driven by 56-year-old Javier Animas Sobrevilla of Walla Walla, Washington, according to Idaho State Police.
Sobrevilla died at the scene of the head-on crash near Sand Hollow Road. His passenger, Boise resident Deysi Thomsen, then 45, was seriously injured and transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to court records.
Initially, Murray was charged with aggravated DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Court records state Murray's blood-alcohol content level was twice the legal limit of .08. He was booked in the Canyon County Jail on a $5 million bond, which later was reduced to $800,000.
On Nov. 5, Murray pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, according to the Idaho courts online repository. The aggravated DUI charge was dismissed as part of the deal with Canyon County prosecutors.
In addition to his 15-year prison sentence — four years fixed and 11 indeterminate — Murray's license was suspended for five years upon his release. The 66-year-old also must pay a $5,000 fine, which will be split evenly among Sobrevilla's five children.
One of the children spoke at Thursday's sentencing and described for 3rd District Judge Thomas W. Whitney the impact of the deadly crash on him and his family, many of whom were in the courtroom as well.
Oscar Carreño said he was the first to be told of his father's death. When two Idaho State troopers knocked on his door, he thought he was in trouble. But then he learned the truth.
"I was so shocked to hear the news, and I didn't want to believe it," Carreño said. "It was no joke, it was absolutely real."
Canyon County prosecutors also read a statement from another one of Sobrevilla's children. In the letter, 16-year-old Esteban Animas discussed his loss and the things he'll never get to experience with his father.
"My dad was someone who played a very, very important role in my life that nobody else could even try to fill. What I've lost is more than a parent, I lost a friend and a friendship like no other," Animas wrote.
"I've been robbed of many first times that me and my dad had planned out. I'll miss out on my first drink, my first car, my first license, my one-and-only high school graduation, my prom, my 18th birthday, my college graduation, my first paycheck, my wedding, my first kid," he wrote. "When you killed my father while driving drunk, you not only took his life and all the potential he had, but you took him away from others like me. You've stolen so many things from me that every child should be able to experience with their parents. You've stolen more than you could ever understand."
Murray, who had received a withheld judgment on a DUI charge in 2012, apologized to the family and told them how he wished he could take it all back.
"The day was a total mistake. It was a trip I shouldn't have took," Murray said. "I realize it doesn't do a lot of good to apologize for something I should've never done, but I am sorry."