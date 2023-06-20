Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho, courtroom on Tuesday during his first appearance on four murder charges. Prosecutors say Kaylor shot and killed his neighbors, including a child, Sunday evening. Idaho State Police have released few details, but said the shooting occurred after a "dispute between neighbors."
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho, courtroom on Tuesday during his first appearance on four murder charges. Prosecutors say Kaylor shot and killed his neighbors, including a child, Sunday evening. Idaho State Police have released few details, but said the shooting occurred after a "dispute between neighbors."
A 31-year-old man who lived in the upstairs unit of this duplex in Kellogg, Idaho, has been charged with four counts of murder after prosecutors said he shot and killed the family that lived in the downstairs unit, including one child, on Sunday, June 18. Authorities have released few details about the shooting, but the Idaho State Police said in a press release that it occurred after a "dispute between neighbors." Majorjon Kaylor made his first appearance in court on Tuesday and has not yet entered a plea.
KELLOGG, Idaho — A northern Idaho man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary after prosecutors said he broke into his neighbors' home and shot and killed the people there, including a minor.
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, of Kellogg, was arrested Sunday night shortly after the shooting in the small mining community.
The Shoshone County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 65-year-old Kenneth Guardipee, 41-year-old Kenna Guardipee, 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith. The family lived in the same multi-home building as Kaylor.
If convicted, Kaylor could face the death penalty. He is being held without bond and has not yet entered a plea.
Few details have been released about the shooting, and authorities have not said what they believe Kaylor’s motive may have been. But prosecuting attorney Benjamin Allen said the crime was “relatively horrific” and noted that one of the victims was a child. He also said Kaylor admitted the killings when he was interviewed by police.
“Admissions were ultimately made to the offenses charged,” Allen told Shoshone County Magistrate Judge Keisha Oxendine during Tuesday’s court proceeding.
“We see a crime which was committed in a relatively horrific manner in regards to the nature of the allegations, the manner in which it was carried out, and the method in which was utilized by the defendant in the course of his actions,” Allen said.
A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for July 3.
The Shoshone County dispatch center received a 911 call around 7:20 p.m. Sunday indicating that multiple people had been killed. Law enforcement officers found four people dead of gunshot wounds, and they detained Kaylor.
“This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community. Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting,” Lt. Paul Berger, a detective with the Idaho State Police, said in a news release on Monday.