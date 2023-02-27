Joel Strasser Q-tips

Joel Strasser, of Kuna, stands in front of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign with 2,470 cotton swabs in his beard, setting a Guinness World Record. 

 Submitted photo/Joel Strasser

Originally published Feb. 25 on KTVB.COM.

Back in 2021, Idahoan Joel Strasser appeared on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in an attempt to break a world record for putting the most pencils in his beard. In December 2022, Strasser set another Guinness World Record for the most baubles in his beard.

