Idaho Lottery presentation

Kirk Vashaw, CEO for Spangler Candy, presents Lakevue Elementary School teacher Kim Brown with the School Hero Award during an assembly at the school on Wednesday.

 Photo provided by the Idaho Lottery

This winter, the Idaho Lottery is recognizing 20 School Heroes across the state as part of the lottery’s Sweethearts Scratch Game campaign to “Share the Love.” With that said, the first School Hero to be recognized came from Nampa.

Kim Brown, a fifth-grade teacher at Lakevue Elementary School, got the nod, according to a news release from the Idaho Lottery on Wednesday. Brown was nominated by one of the parents at her school, Stephanie Calderon.

