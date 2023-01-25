This winter, the Idaho Lottery is recognizing 20 School Heroes across the state as part of the lottery’s Sweethearts Scratch Game campaign to “Share the Love.” With that said, the first School Hero to be recognized came from Nampa.
Kim Brown, a fifth-grade teacher at Lakevue Elementary School, got the nod, according to a news release from the Idaho Lottery on Wednesday. Brown was nominated by one of the parents at her school, Stephanie Calderon.
According to Calderon, two years ago, Brown recognized a student needed help that other teachers had disregarded as behavior problems. Once Brown became involved, the parents realized their son is autistic and has Attention Deficit Disorder – two conditions that had gone undiagnosed. Through Brown’s intervention, the student is now getting the help he needs to be successful in the classroom.
But it is more than just the one student that stands out. Brown attends current and past students’ sports and band performances outside of school time and continually cares for the students in her classroom.
“Never have I met a teacher who truly looks out for her students (past and current) the way she does,” Calderon said.
On Wednesday, during an assembly with 143 cheering fifth-grade students at Lakevue, Brown received a $250 Visa gift card and other Sweethearts-related items. Kirk Vashaw, CEO for Spangler Candy, maker of Sweethearts in Bryan, Ohio, made a special visit to Nampa just for the surprise school presentation and to recognize Brown’s contribution to her school and students.
“We are pleased to partner with the Idaho Lottery and their commitment to support schools in Idaho,” Vashaw said. “Community partnership is good business and supporting education benefits everyone.”
“The Idaho Lottery was created specifically to benefit public schools,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery director. “Our School Heroes program this month is one more way we do good for the schools and the people who run them every day.”
In addition to Kim Brown, the Idaho Lottery also recognized Lakevue Principal Ken Pahlas, who was nominated by parent and school volunteer Mindy Ackerman.