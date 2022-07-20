BOISE — The Idaho Lottery had its biggest sales year ever in fiscal year 2022, the year directly after the Legislature initially voted to jettison its most popular game, Powerball, then later relented.
The lottery reported more than $376.3 million in sales, topping the $300 million mark for the second time ever. As a result, it also turned over a record dividend to the state this week — $73 million to benefit Idaho public schools and state buildings.
“This is all made possible with funds from the Idaho Lottery, not state or local taxes,” said Lottery Director Jeff Anderson.
Powerball alone generated $30.2 million in sales in the past year; since Idaho joined the multi-state game in 1992, it’s pulled in roughly $921 million in total sales in Idaho. Of this year’s $73 million dividend, roughly 20% was from Powerball alone.
But in 2021, Idaho lawmakers on the House State Affairs Committee balked at legislation to authorize Idaho to continue to participate in Powerball, because the multi-state game was planning to expand to additional countries, including Australia and England. Led by Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, lawmakers expressed fears that Idaho could indirectly be supporting policies they disliked, like gun control in Australia.
The committee killed the legislation, which at the time appeared to doom Powerball in Idaho as of August 2021. However, the negotiations between the multi-state game and the other nations bogged down, giving Idaho another year’s reprieve. The Lottery went back to the Legislature this year with a narrower bill, authorizing expansion only to the United Kingdom and Australia, and requiring “affirmative action by the Legislature” before any other expansion elsewhere.
This time, the bill cleared the same House committee, and, after much debate, passed the full House and Senate. During the House debate, representatives railed against the evils of gambling, condemned the governments of Australia, Britain and Canada, quoted George Washington and more. But the bill passed, 41-25.
“I don’t like the fact we’re going into communist countries,” Scott declared, prompting laughter in the House. Rep. Sally Toone, R-Gooding, noted that Canada and Australia “are parliamentary systems of government.”
Since Idaho voters first authorized the state lottery through a constitutional amendment in 1988, it’s generated more than $1.1 billion in dividends. Three-quarters of the money is split 50-50 between K-12 public schools and the state’s Permanent Building Fund, which pays for maintenance and construction on state buildings. Each received $27.4 million this year. The other quarter of the dividend, $18.3 million this year, goes to the Bond Levy Equalization Fund, to help poor school districts cover school construction bond payments. That split was added in 2008.
Idaho schools use their lottery dividend money each year for one-time costs, like new roofs and HVAC systems. This year’s dividend presentation took place at White Pine Elementary School in Boise, where the lottery dividend paid for new flooring and fresh paint throughout the school.
“It’s based on enrollment,” said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra. “That’s how my department will send that check, that momentous check, out to our schools. ... Every school throughout the state has been touched.”
Powerball is one of three multi-state games Idaho offers through its state lottery; the others are Mega Millions and Lucky for Life, in which winners win $365,000 a year for life.
Idaho was one of the first states to join Powerball in the early 1990s; it has since grown to include 45 states, two U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., along with several Canadian provinces.
Powerball tickets cost $3; the current jackpot, as of Wednesday afternoon, was $101 million, with a drawing set for Wednesday night. Idaho’s biggest Powerball winner to date was Brad Duke of Star, who won $220 million in 2005.
“Powerball is the No. 1 single selling game we have,” said lottery spokesman David Workman. “It’s also the single top revenue producer.”
Workman said Powerball is “definitely, without a question” the Idaho Lottery’s most popular game.
The previous record dividend turned over to the state by the Idaho Lottery was $72.5 million last year; before that, the record was $60 million in 2019. The first year the lottery paid a dividend to the state, in 1990, it was $17.2 million.
Despite some small ups and downs from year to year, Idaho Lottery total sales have grown significantly over time. The first year of the lottery, 1990, saw $66 million in total sales. In 2000, it was $86.5 million; in 2020, $277.6 million. Since its inception the lottery has had total sales of more than $5 billion.
Among those testifying in favor of this year’s bill to keep Powerball going in Idaho were education advocates and representatives of Idaho retail stores, who said the big lottery jackpots draw customers into their stores, where they also purchase fuel and other items.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, the sponsor of this year’s Powerball bill, told the House committee, “This is a voluntary tax. People choose to pay it, or they do not choose to pay it.”