EMMETT — The Idaho Lottery commemorated its record-breaking 34th anniversary Tuesday by returning its single largest dividend to the people of Idaho. 

“This is for the people of Idaho,” Jeffrey R. Anderson, Idaho Lottery director, said at Emmett Middle School. “We are making a difference in the classroom, and more importantly, in the hearts and minds of educators and children.”

ID Lottery Dividend presentation

Gov. Brad Little looks over some ongoing construction at Emmett Middle School after a dividend presentation ceremony from the Idaho Lottery Commission, on Tuesday. 
ID Lottery Dividend presentation

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, Emmett Independent School District Superintendent Craig Woods and Gov. Brad Little pose with one of the ceremonial checks presented during a lottery dividend presentation Tuesday at Emmett Middle School. 

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

