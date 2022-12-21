Someone bought a lottery ticket in Ada County on Nov. 15 that turned out to be a $1 million winner in the Mega Millions lottery, but still hasn't come forward to claim the prize.
The Idaho Lottery announced Wednesday that the million-dollar winning ticket was sold at a retail location in Ada County, and the winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61, and the MegaBall was 18.
Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery director, said, "We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions in mid-November to check their tickets carefully for winners. Too often we see players not match the MegaBall and think they do not have a winning ticket. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and is worth $1 million."
The Idaho Lottery also encourages everyone to sign their winning tickets as soon as they discover they're winners, before presenting them to the Lottery for payment. The missing November million-dollar winner has until the close of business on May 12, 2023 to claim the prize at the Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.
Mega Millions is a multistate lottery game in which Idaho participates; the current jackpot, for Friday night's drawing, is now $510 million.
