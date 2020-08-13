BOISE — Idaho's long-term care facilities are facing massive shortages in labor, putting some near the brink of closure.
The Idaho Health Care Association estimated Thursday that Idaho’s elder care facilities need at least 1,500 caregivers, 750 nurses and 500 other support staff.
“People don’t realize how desperate the need is for labor in Idaho’s long-term care facilities," said Robert Vande Merwe, executive director of the Idaho Health Care Association in a Thursday news release.
Some facilities are unable to find enough nurses, others can’t find enough caregivers and some are desperate for housekeepers or kitchen staff, Vande Merwe said.
According to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from nursing homes nationwide, 96 nursing homes and long-term care facilities have reported having a shortage of either nursing staff, clinical staff, aides and other staff members.
The current staff members in long-term care facilities are trying to meet the physical, emotional and social needs of residents, as families still can't visit facilities in person, Vande Merwe said.
He said care facilities will provide training, full or part-time wages and benefits to full-time employees. Some may also be able to provide housing and travel expenses.
In an email, Vande Merwe said the shortage comes from a combination of workers experiencing symptoms and staying home for a few weeks and from workers leaving the industry all together.
"We regularly lose staff for a week or two if they have a temperature or symptoms," he said.
Gov. Brad Little addressed the crisis in long-term care facilities last week through a promotional video asking Idahoans who can to apply for jobs with these facilities.
The Idaho Health Care Association reports following that video, 17 registered nurses, certified nursing assistants and some non-licensed individuals applied through the association’s “Care For the Aging” website, idaho.carefortheaging.org.
“We are so thankful for the governor’s support and for our community of health care professionals,” said Vande Merwe. “It just shows that when there’s a crisis, Idahoans answer the call.”
Interested applicants can apply at the Idaho Care for the Aging website, and the Idaho Health Care Association will then match workers to a facility in need.