BOISE — A rift in the Idaho Libertarian Party has cost the party its best-known Idaho candidate, 1st Congressional District hopeful Joe Evans, who withdrew in late August and has now been replaced by a first-time candidate from Post Falls.

Evans was the party’s top vote-getter in the 2020 election, receiving 16,453 votes, or 3.6%, in a three-way race for the same post, which was won by current GOP Congressman Russ Fulcher. Evans actually got more votes in Idaho that year than the Libertarian Party’s presidential nominee, Jo Jorgensen, who received 16,404 votes or 1.9%.

Joe Evans mug 2020 via IPTV

Joe Evans

