Betsy Z. Russell/Idaho Press

BOISE — The budget-writing Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee passed a revised Medicaid budget Wednesday morning with about a $152 million reduction from the $4.7 billion budget that failed in the House floor Monday. 

The reduction is meant to represent the 13,000 people who have been removed from Medicaid due to ineligibility after the end of the federal public emergency order, during which no one could be removed even if they weren't eligible anymore. This process is still ongoing, Democratic Boise Rep. Colin Nash said, and as many as 75,000 may be dropped. 

