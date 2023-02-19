JFAC door sign - generic horizontal

A $1 million supplemental funding request was approved by the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Friday for security costs related to the Nov. 13 slayings of four students.

 Betsy Z. Russell/Idaho Press

Originally published Feb. 17 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee unanimously approved a $1 million supplemental funding request on Friday for extra security costs at the University of Idaho following the Nov. 13 slayings of four students.

