BOISE — Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, was elected speaker of the Idaho House on Wednesday night, defeating Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian.
Previous Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, was elected lieutenant governor in November; in that role, he’ll preside over the Senate starting in January.
The House GOP leadership elections were held during a two-hour closed-door caucus in the state Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium on Wednesday evening. Moyle just won a 13th House term and is currently the most-senior member of the Idaho House. Monks is a 6th-term representative who was first elected to House GOP leadership in 2018.
House Republicans had contested races for every leadership post, with the face-off between Moyle and Monks at the top of the ticket. Moyle has served as the House majority leader since 2006, the No. 2 position in leadership; Monks held the No. 3 position, assistant majority leader.
In the race for majority leader, Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, who previously was majority caucus chair, defeated Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens.
The assistant majority leader post drew two hopefuls: Reps. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay; and Jon Weber, R-Rexburg. Dixon, a 5th-term representative who has chaired both the House Business Committee and the House Ethics Committee, won the post.
There was a three-way race for House GOP caucus chair, between Reps. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridan; Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls; and Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello. Manwaring, a third-term representative, won.
Moyle couldn’t be reached for comment on Wednesday evening, but in an earlier interview, he said, “Half the Legislature’s new. You’re going to have half or more of the chairmen are new. You’re going to have almost all the secretaries are new. You’re going to have a new chief clerk. And I’m the only one that knows how to run the floor, and has done it before, that’s running in this race.”
He served as assistant majority leader before he was elected to the majority leader post.
Voting for Senate GOP leadership positions hadn’t been completed by press time; Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, faced a challenge from Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian; and Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, faced a challenge from freshman Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa.
Democratic leadership elections for both the Senate and House Democratic caucuses were held Tuesday evening; Boise Sen. Melissa Wintrow defeated current Senate Minority Caucus Chair Janie Ward-Engleking for minority leader, and Ward-Engelking was then reelected as minority caucus chair.
New Sen. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, who previously served in the House, was elected assistant minority leader.
“I appreciate my colleagues’ support for Senate leadership,” Ruchti said in a statement. “We have many challenges ahead of us in the upcoming session and I am ready to get to work to better the lives of working families throughout Idaho.”
Wintrow, who served in the House from 2014 to 2020, is starting her second Senate term. She replaces former Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, who retired from the Senate this year after serving there for 12 years.
Wintrow said, “I’m honored to serve as the Senate Democratic leader. It’s a responsibility I take seriously. I will continue to work hard to collaborate on meaningful solutions that address the needs of the people of Idaho such as quality public education, lowering property taxes and protecting access to public lands.”
In the House minority caucus, Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, was reelected as minority leader, a position she has held since 2019. Assistant Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, also was reelected to her leadership post, which she’s held since 2020.
Second-term Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, was elected House minority caucus chair, replacing Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, who retired from the House this year after serving three two-year terms.
“I’m extremely honored to be selected by my caucus to undertake the critical role of caucus chair,” Burns said. “I learned a tremendous amount under the previous chair and my former seatmate Sally Toone. I’ll continue to ensure that our caucus has legislative success, that we advocate on behalf of all Idaho families and for Idaho values.”
The full Legislature will gather on Thursday morning for its organizational session, at which all members of the 2023 Legislature will be sworn in and begin their terms, the full House will vote on the speaker position and the full Senate on the Senate pro-tem position, and leaders will then begin determining committee assignments and chairmanships.
The 2023 legislative session begins Jan. 9, with Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State and budget address to a joint session of the House and Senate, laying out his agenda as lawmakers start their work for the year.