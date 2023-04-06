BOISE — The House on its final day of the Legislative session Thursday failed to get the needed two-thirds majority of votes to override the governor's veto of the "harmful material" in libraries bill. The 46-24 vote took place after no debate; six more members voted in favor of the override than voted to pass the bill, the original vote was 40-30.
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, later attempted to change her vote from a yes to a no, but the chamber had moved through too many orders of business under House rules. She had asked for unanimous consent to be allowed to change it anyway, but Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, objected.
The end of the 2023 legislative session, in which the House and Senate adjourned "sine die," otherwise was relatively uneventful. Gov. Brad Little's only other vetoes, which were a bill to allow parents to teach their children driver's education and of the property tax relief bill, happened earlier in the session, so lawmakers didn't have much to do Thursday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Little vetoed HB 314, which would have required libraries and schools to restrict minors' access to materials deemed harmful, the Idaho Press previously reported. In his veto letter, the governor said he supported the bill's intent but had concerns about the "ambiguity" of the language in the bill and the civil penalty included.