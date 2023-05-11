Idaho Committee on Federalism

The Idaho Legislature’s Committee on Federalism meets May 9 at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. 

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published May 9 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

An Idaho legislative committee that was created to be a check on federal power met Tuesday, taking testimony against a proposed federal rule on conservation and public land management — amid drought, wildfires and other drastic changes in the West.

Recommended for you

Load comments